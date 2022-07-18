Here's When Celtics' $17.1M Traded Player Exception Will Expire

Will Celtics use their TPE? Major trade asset set to expire Monday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

July 18 is an important date on the Boston Celtics' offseason calendar.

The Celtics created a $17.1 million traded player exception last offseason when they dealt Evan Fournier to the New York Knicks via a sign-and-trade. That TPE has an expiration date, however: 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday, July 18.

That means if the Celtics don't use the TPE in a trade by the end of the day Monday, it will disappear.

The TPE can be a useful asset for teams because it allows them to acquire players without having to match salaries. So in theory, Boston could trade for a player making up to $17.1 million in 2022-23 and only have to give up draft picks and/or players on low-cost deals.

If you're expecting some last-minute fireworks from Brad Stevens and Co., however, don't hold your breath.

The Celtics already made two significant moves this offseason by signing big man Danilo Gallinari and trading for point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Those moves have put Boston $20 million over the luxury tax for next season, and while Stevens insisted he has ownership's blessing to spend over the threshold, he's also wary of spending for the sake of spending.

"Obviously we have not only a trade exception now but trade exceptions that we can use again towards the trade deadline, and that's all about just finding the right deal," Stevens told our Chris Forsberg recently. "If it's the right trade to be made, we have the green light to do that."

Boston does have remaining roster needs -- namely frontcourt depth behind Robert Williams and Al Horford and perhaps a veteran wing -- and if the right player becomes available via a trade Monday, then a deal could go down.

But the more likely scenario is that the Celtics turn to free agency to fill those needs, or explore a trade later in the offseason using one of their smaller TPEs. (The C's have $6.9 million and $5.9 million TPEs that expire in 2023).

Even if Boston lets its $17.1 million TPE expire, the additions of Brogdon and Gallinari this offseason should have the club competing for a championship again in 2022-23.