Here's When Hampus Lindholm Could Make Bruins Debut

The Boston Bruins' first game after the NHL trade deadline is Monday night against the rival Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre.

Despite landing star defenseman Hampus Lindholm in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, the Bruins will be without their newest addition versus Montreal.

When will Lindholm make his Bruins debut?

The likeliest date is Thursday when the B's host the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden.

"I'm planning on flying in tomorrow morning to get to Boston on Monday and get ready for Thursday's game, hopefully," Lindholm told reporters Sunday afternoon.

Lindholm likely will play next to Charlie McAvoy on Boston's first defense pairing. The 28-year-old defenseman is an excellent two-way player and gives the B's blue line a significant upgrade in both depth and talent.

He also signed an eight-year, $52 million contract extension with the Bruins that goes into effect next season.

The Bruins could make more moves before Monday's 3 p.m. trade deadline. They still need to add scoring depth, preferably at center and right wing.