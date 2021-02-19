Here's When the Long-Duration Snowfall Will Finally End

New England resembles a snow globe with a lot of light snow falling but a very gradual accumulation.

At times, snow picks up in intensity and that will happen more often and in more spots Friday afternoon and evening as a light onshore wind increases and another energetic disturbance rides through the sky over New England.

When all is said and done, Friday and Friday night will have added about one to three fresh inches of snow to much of New England except the North Country, and some locally higher amounts of four or five inches are possible from the New Hampshire Seacoast through eastern Massachusetts where the ocean influence is more pronounced.

With high temperatures Friday either side of the melting point, road treatments will be increasingly effective over the course of the day, but losing the daytime sun (even hiding through clouds it has an impact) will mean roads will get slick again Friday evening and with temperatures dropping into the 20s and teens north Friday night, roads will ice up as snow breaks into lingering snow showers.

Saturday may dawn with a few snow showers but certainly brings a drier day with breaks of sun between plenty of clouds and cool air holding temperatures at 30 to 35 degrees, with enough of a breeze to keep wind chill values in the 20s. Sunshine prevails Sunday with a lighter breeze as a large dome of high pressure crests over the northeast U.S., but cool air will be locked in with highs once again near or just over 30 degrees for many and cooler in northern New England.

As the big dome of high pressure – fair weather – drifts east Sunday night into Monday, a storm center in southern Canada moves east and is poised to pass north of New England, but the squeeze of wind flow on the backside of the clockwise-spinning fair weather dome departing to our east and the counterclockwise flow of air around the Canadian storm, will blow from the south and bump temperatures to near 40 degrees for many as the next round of showers approaches Monday afternoon to night. This means a mix of snow and rain showers is expected, with light accumulation limited to northern and western New England.

Behind that storm, the weather pattern changes: the jet stream winds aloft that steer storms and separate cold and warm air start to relax and drift north, allowing for milder air to take hold of much of the country except the Northern Tier…which certainly can mean some shots of cold here in New England but generally a milder pattern is expected next week in our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.