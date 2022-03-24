Here's When Trevor Story Will Make Red Sox Spring Training Debut

Here's when Trevor Story will make Red Sox spring debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Trevor Story is set to make his Boston Red Sox spring training debut this weekend at JetBlue Park.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora revealed Story, who was officially introduced by the team on Wednesday, will play in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

“Yesterday was fast for us,” Cora said Thursday, per MassLive.com. “He texted me last night what he wanted to do. We sat down today and we mapped it out.”

As for where Story will bat in the order, Cora remains undecided. Regardless, the team is thrilled to have the former Colorado Rockies slugger onboard.

“They’re excited,” Cora said. “They knew we were going to get better. It was just a matter of being patient. We had different plans and different ideas. We went through the process and ended up with him. I think, so far, even before he was here, it has been a great camp.”

Story will follow his Sox debut with some at-bats in the back fields of Fenway South on Sunday. From there, Cora and the Red Sox will decide whether the All-Star infielder is ready to join Boston's lineup on a full-time basis.

Boston signed Story to a six-year, $140 million contract. The 29-year-old slashed .272/.340/.523 with 158 homers during his six years in Denver.