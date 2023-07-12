Here's where sharks have been spotted in Mass. in recent days

Maybe it's the weather?

Compared to previous summers, it seems we've heard a lot less about great white shark sightings off Cape Cod and other areas of the Massachusetts coast.

But that's certainly changed in recent days, as numerous sightings have been reported just as temperatures began to shoot up into the 90s.

Over the past two days alone, over 20 sightings or pings have been reported on the Sharktivity app. Some of that also has to do with the fact that the science team is out on the water on Wednesday looking for sharks. Most of the sightings have been on the outer Cape, although one was reported in Cape Cod Bay and one off Plymouth.

‼️SHARK ALERT‼️

There’s a lot of activity on the @sharktivity app today partly due the fact the science team is on the water actively looking for sharks. It’s important to remember the sharks are there even when we’re not so stay vigilant! #SharkSmart pic.twitter.com/vK7B3V9r4U — MA Sharks 🦈 (@MA_Sharks) July 12, 2023

One great white shark sighting in Truro resulted in Head of the Meadow and Coast Guard beaches being closed to swimming for an hour on Wednesday. Another resulted in the closure of nearby Longnook Beach. Another sighting was reported off Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet.

The sightings come a day after four seals were killed by great white sharks near Great Point Beach in Nantucket, leading officials to close it for the day to swimming.

🦈 A very sharky day at Great Point, #Nantucket Island 😮



⚠️ WARNING! The end of this video is not for the faint of heart and is graphic!



🎥: Nick Gault pic.twitter.com/Gi3y0xKk2g — Nantucket Current (@ACKCurrent) July 8, 2023

Earlier on Tuesday, a plane spotted nine great white sharks in the area, Sarah Cassell, the managing director of marketing and communications at The Trustees, told NBC News.

Already this season there have been over 100 sightings. And with temperatures expected to remain high for now, we should expect to hear about even more of them.