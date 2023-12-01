Here's where you can catch ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé' in the Boston area

After one of the most successful tours of all time, Beyoncé is set to release her tour film across the world.
After filling out stadiums all over the U.S. Beyoncé is now bringing the experience of Renaissance to the big screen.
Here's where you can re-live the Renaissance Tour in your area according to Showtimes.com:
- AMC Boston Common — 175 Tremont Street, Boston
- AMC South Bay Center — 95 Allstate Road, Dorchester
- AMC Assembly Row — 395 Artisan Way, Somerville
- Coolidge Corner Theatre — 290 Harvard Street, Brookline
- Apple Cinemas Freshpond 10 — 168 Alewife Brook Pkwy, Cambridge
- Showcase SuperLux — 55 Boylston Street, Chestnut Hill
- Showcase Cinema de Lux Legacy Place — 670 Legacy Place, Dedham
- AMC Braintree — 121 Grandview Road, Braintree
- Showcase Cinemas Woburn — 25 Middlesex Canal Parkway, Woburn
- AMC Burlington Cinema — 20 South Ave., Burlington
- Showcase Cinemas de Lux Randolph — 73 Mazzeo Dr., Randolph
- AMC Loews Liberty Tree Mall 20 — 100 Independence Way, Danvers
- AMC Dine-In Framingham — 22 Flutie Pass, Framingham
- Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing — 1775 Washington Street, Hanover
