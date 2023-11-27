Here's which Mass. colleges have the largest endowments

Not all the wealthiest colleges in Massachusetts enjoyed positive investment returns in the past year, with the largest endowments in Massachusetts and nationwide showing mixed results in new reporting this fall.

Harvard, with the biggest endowment of any college in the country at more than $50 billion, demonstrated how funds can shrink despite a positive rate of return. Harvard enjoyed a 2.9% rate of return but its endowment fell by roughly $200 million because it drew down more for operations than it brought in through investment gains.

MIT, on the other hand, had an investment loss of 2.9%, with its endowment now standing at $23.5 billion. MIT's endowment helps allow for an average need-based scholarship of $56,823, according to the school.

MIT's loss this year was the largest of more than 40 colleges tracked by the website Pension & Investments and one of only four it tracked to have a loss.

