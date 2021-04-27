Here's Who Landed on Boston Magazine's List of Top Influencers

Antiracist scholar Ibram X. Kendi is among the new names listed by Boston Magazine in its annual list of top influencers in the city.

According to the Boston Globe, Kendi, director of Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research, landed at No. 2 in the magazine’s annual Power List and will appear on the cover of the May 2021 issue. Topping the list are the vaccine makers at Moderna, the Cambridge firm behind one of the leading coronavirus vaccines.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The vaccine makers were chosen “because they, more than anyone, have influenced the outcome of the past year and set the standard for what we can achieve,” wrote Boston Magazine contributing editor David Bernstein, according to the paper.

More than a thousand people marched Saturday for transgender rights, from Boston's Franklin Park, down busy city streets, through traffic.

Other new names on the list include anti-violence organizer Monica Cannon-Grant and King Boston executive director Imari Paris Jeffries, the Globe reported.

U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley came in at No. 3 on the list, followed by Gov. Charlie Baker at No. 4. Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins made the list at No. 21 as did Boston Mayor Kim Janey (No. 32).