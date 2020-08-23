Here's Who the Celtics Are Playing in the 2nd Round of the Playoffs, and When

There's a first time for everything.

The Toronto Raptors are in their 25th season an NBA franchise, and they'll play their first ever playoff series against the Boston Celtics beginning this week.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Celtics news and analysis

These teams will meet in a second round matchup that should be among the most competitive of the entire 2020 playoffs. The C's and Raptors are two teams with plenty of depth, excellent coaches, loads of playoff experience and impressive versatility at both ends of the court.

The Celtics had the upper hand during the regular season with three wins in four games versus the Raptors.

Here's the schedule for the Celtics vs. Raptors second round series (this article will be updated with TV channel info and start times when they are announced).

Game 1 -- Thursday, Aug. 27

Game 2 -- Saturday, Aug. 29

Game 3 -- Monday, Aug. 31

Game 4 -- Wednesday, Sept. 2

Game 5* -- Friday, Sept. 4

Game 6* -- Sunday, Sept. 6

Game 7* -- Tueday, Sept. 8

*If necessary

NBC Sports Boston will have complete coverage of every matchup in the series with an hour of "Celtics Pregame Live" and an hour of "Celtics Postgame Live" featuring analysis from Kyle Draper, Brian Scalabrine, Kendrick Perkins and Abby Chin.

2020 NBA Playoffs: Celtics vs. Raptors schedule for second round series originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston