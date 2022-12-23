Here's Why Jenna Bush Hager Doesn't Want Her Kids Writing Lists to Santa

Dear Santa, you may not receive a list from Jenna Bush Hager's kids this year.

Before celebrating Christmas with her husband Henry Hager and their three children Mila, 9, Poppy, 7, and Hal, 3, the Today show co-host hopes to keep the fun under the tree to a manageable level.

"I'm more into experiences," Hager told Hoda Kotb on the Dec. 22 episode of Today. "I like the fun trip or concert or whatever it is."

One experience this family can't say no to is visiting Santa. But when discussing the topic of disappointment around the holidays, Hager developed a rule that may be beneficial to other parents.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

PHOTOS: Celebrities Celebrate the Holidays 2022: Christmas, Hanukkah and More

"It's all about expectation," she said. "We got to go see Santa and sit on his lap and see Mrs. Clause and Henry said, ‘Should the kids write a list?' and I'm like, ‘No, because I don't want them to think that Santa is definitely going to bring all 10 presents.'"

Kotb agreed when she shared the wise advice a parent once told her. "She said, ‘Part of our job as parents is preparing our children for disappointment,'" Kotb recalled. "I feel like we're all fixes."

Christmas lists or not, there is one present Hager has in mind for her oldest child.

"I think we're going to be adopting a little kitten," she teased. "Don't tell. Mila wants to name her Hollywood Hager and call her Holly."

"She's ready," Hager added. "She wants that responsibility. She just can't wait."

Today With Hoda and Jenna airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)