Here's Why Mac Jones Decided to Trademark MJ10

Mac Jones reveals reason for his two recent trademarks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The more Mac Jones helps the New England Patriots win on the field, the more his personal brand will be able to grow off of it.

Knowing that, the rookie quarterback recently pursued two trademarks involving his initials and jersey number. Jones filed to trademark "MJ10" -- following in the footsteps of Tom Brady (TB12) and Julian Edelman (JE11) -- and "Mac10".

He shed more light on those two trademarks Monday on WEEI's "Merloni & Fauria".

"I just wanted to protect myself, and my team off the field does a great job off the field protecting me," Jones said. "So in the future if I ever have to use them, which I don’t have plans on using them any time soon, I just have them protected so that someone doesn’t buy them and then make me pay a lot more money for them.”

A smart move by the 23-year-old, who will have merchandise flying off the shelves in no time if he can continue his ascension. Jones has led New England to a 9-4 record so far in 2021 and is the frontrunner for NFL Offensive Rookie Of the Year.

Jones and the Patriots will enjoy their bye week following their 14-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills. After that, they'll prepare for another road game vs. the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football.