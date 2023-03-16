Boston Business Journal

Here's Why Somerville Starbucks Workers Walked Off the Job This Week

By Meera Raman

A dispute over a Starbucks Workers United T-shirt has become the latest flashpoint in a months-long battle between local Starbucks workers and management over their efforts to unionize. 

Workers at a Starbucks in Somerville walked off the job after facing disciplinary threats from the store's management for wearing union apparel. The workers said their right to wear union apparel is protected. Starbucks said it breaks the company's dress-code policy.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us