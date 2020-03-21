High Pressure Brings Chilly First Weekend of Spring

NOTE: Due to continued COVID-19 precautions, we are now broadcasting our weathercasts from our homes for the foreseeable future.

Last night's gusty front has pushed offshore, taking the warmer and humid weather away with it.

We have a new batch of air coming in from Canada this morning.



High pressure moving across southeastern Canada is bringing us plenty of sunshine but also a fairly chilly first weekend of spring.

Temperatures are starting off near 40 degrees south, and only in the 20s north.



We will warm to the mid-40s in southern New England, but only around freezing near the Canadian border.



But with full sunshine- so it's a pleasant day as the wind diminishes.



With a clear sky and light winds tonight, the combination of a high barometer means a low thermometer.



Low temperature in the teens and 20s from north to south.



After a frosty start tomorrow, we get up to about 35° north, and 40° south.

It will be a chilly Sunday, but there will be plenty of sunshine and light wind.

Low pressure coming out of the Gulf of Mexico will bring clouds in tomorrow night, with a wintry mix Monday.



Snow and rain developing in Western New England early in the day, spreading rapidly to the east- by midday, much of New England will actually be snowing.



There will likely be heavy, wet snow, accumulating a few inches - more in the hills and in the shady parts of the yard.



Only the higher elevation roadways should become snow-covered in western and central New England.



High temperature in the low 30s north, and 30s to low 40s south.



Wind from the east may gust past 30 mph around Cape Cod where it will be a wet day.



Precipitation ends from west to east overnight, with sunshine returning for Tuesday and some melting with a high temperature in the 40s and lower 50s.



Yet another weather system is likely to come in Wednesday with a chance of more rain and snow, but the rain-snow line further north this time.



Stay ahead of it all here with our First Alert 10-Day Forecast.

