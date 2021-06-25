Highlights from Dustin Pedroia's emotional retirement ceremony originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox honored Dustin Pedroia on Friday with an emotional retirement ceremony at Fenway Park.

The former Red Sox second baseman walked onto the field with an explosive WWE-style entrance fittingly set to his longtime walk-up song, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg's "The Next Episode." The theatrics were followed by a video tribute that summed up Pedroia's impact on the city of Boston and had the two-time World Series champion struggling to hold back the tears.

Watch it below:

Dustin Pedroia gets emotional during his tribute video❣️ pic.twitter.com/1PZufU6ywM — NESN (@NESN) June 25, 2021

Tim Wakefield, Mike Lowell, and Jacoby Ellsbury also were in attendance to support their former teammate.

Now I know it’s a special night.



🚨 JACOBY ELLSBURY SIGHTING 🚨 pic.twitter.com/6qeIuvpBYu — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) June 25, 2021

In addition to the tribute video, several of Pedroia's former Red Sox teammates and friends shared heartfelt messages including David Ortiz, Terry Francona, David Ross, Kevin Cash, his former Arizona State coach Pat Murphy, and former Sox broadcaster Don Orsillo.

"If there was one teammate that I would pick to play the rest of my career with, that would be you, bro," Ortiz said.

From Papi to Pedey: pic.twitter.com/4wvOyQoRpB — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 25, 2021

Red Sox greats Pedro Martinez and Luis Tiant showed up to the ballpark to welcome Pedroia into the Red Sox Hall of Fame Class of 2022, ahead of the usual five-year waiting period after retirement.

WWE legend Ric Flair made a surprise appearance, much to Pedroia's delight. The 2008 American League MVP topped off the celebration by throwing the ceremonial first pitch to Alex Cora, then taking a ride in the Red Sox laundry cart in the dugout.

I mean, his entire career was a home run. So it only made sense. pic.twitter.com/zD7J12VXdi — NESN (@NESN) June 25, 2021

A perfect retirement ceremony for one of the most beloved players in Red Sox history.