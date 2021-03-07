Highlights: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Put on a Show in NBA All-Star Game

Highlights: Tatum, Brown put on a show in All-Star Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2021 NBA All-Star game did not disappoint, especially if you're a Boston Celtics fan.

C's teammates Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were a joy to watch in Sunday night's festivities. Both made an impact for their respective teams and even went 1-on-1 in what made for an awesome moment in the first half.

Tatum finished with 21 points, seven assists, and four steals while Brown posted 22 points, five rebounds, and two steals. It was Brown and Team LeBron coming out on top with the 170-150 victory.

Other stars included the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (35 pts, 16-for-16), Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard (32 pts, 8-for-16 from 3), Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (28 pts, 8-for-16 from 3), and Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving (24 pts, 12 ast).

Here are Tatum and Brown's top highlights from the 2021 All-Star Game.

Former Blue Devils Jayson Tatum and Zion Williamson connect for the alley-oop:

that Duke connection 👀 pic.twitter.com/tlnV4slxTR — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 8, 2021

Remember this sight, Celtics fans? Kyrie Irving finds Jayson Tatum:

Kyrie and JT throw it back pic.twitter.com/zPVMpIfKlI — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) March 8, 2021

Jaylen Brown gets involved in his first All-Star Game with a stepback 3:

JB coming through 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/VOiAEtNnzx — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 8, 2021

The moment C's fans were waiting for, Jaylen Brown vs. Jayson Tatum:

Jaylen vs Jayson! pic.twitter.com/CauGT127zE — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 8, 2021

Jaylen Brown gets fancy by going off the backboard to himself:

Jaylen Brown with the assist from Jaylen Brown pic.twitter.com/e0EYx7A5EI — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 8, 2021

A ridiculous turnaround 3 from Jaylen Brown:

Jaylen hits the TOUGH shot 😱 #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/RFpMxJHDlZ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 8, 2021

Jaylen Brown stays hot with the 4-point play:

Jaylen "underappreciated" Brown pic.twitter.com/mBjpe5Kpay — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 8, 2021

Tatum and Brown will be back in action -- and back to wearing the same uniform -- when the Celtics visit the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.