A young woman died after falling off a cliff while hiking in Oregon's Columbia River Gorge, officials said Monday.

Elisha Angelic Macias, 22, was hiking with friends Sunday near Horsetail Falls, about 35 miles (56.3 kilometers) east of Portland. After separating from the group and going off trail, she fell an estimated 50 to 60 feet (15.2 to 18.3 meters), the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said in an emailed statement. No one in the group saw her fall.

Macias was from Hillsboro, about 20 miles west of Portland, officials said.

Around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, a 911 caller reported seeing someone fall from a cliff near the Oneonta Trailhead, officials said. A few minutes later, a second caller also reported the fall and said bystanders were performing CPR.

Despite the CPR efforts, emergency responders declared her dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office said its search and rescue team assisted the medical examiner in recovering the body. The medical examiner is working to determine the official cause of death.

A volunteer trauma support group also responded to the scene to provide resources to those affected, officials said.