Hillary Clinton: Biden Has ‘Great Choices' for Running Mate to Help Defeat ‘Wannabe Authoritarian'

The former first lady and '16 Democratic nominee also spoke about the role sexism plays in the campaign as the former VP prepares to put a woman on the ticket

Vice President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attend a portrait unveiling ceremony for retiring Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., in Russell Building's Kennedy Caucus Room, December 08, 2016.
Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

Hillary Clinton in an interview with MSNBC on Sunday praised Joe Biden's vice presidential search while slamming President Donald Trump as "a wannabe authoritarian," NBC News reports.

"This is such a critical election and I think he's got great choices," Clinton said of those believed to be in Biden's final round of consideration, which includes Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., former national security adviser Susan Rice and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, among others. "We're up against a wannabe authoritarian who has already hurt our country, our institutions, our rule of law ... we just have to defeat Donald Trump."

The 2016 Democratic nominee explained how she chose her running mate, Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., by looking for "a person who could literally be president tomorrow" as well as someone "I could work with" and who could "help me win."

Clinton also spoke about the role sexism plays in the campaign as Biden prepares to put a woman on the ticket.

"There still is just so many filters that stand between women seeing public office, particularly at the highest level," she said, noting that "women are ready to serve, we have served, we are prepared to serve."

