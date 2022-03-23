Hillsong Founder Resigns After Church Finds Evidence of Misconduct

Australia’s biggest evangelical church said on Wednesday its founder had resigned after acting inappropriately toward two women, another blow to an influential organization already reeling from charges the leader had covered up sex abuse.

Hillsong Church said an internal investigation into complaints from two women had found that its global senior pastor, Brian Houston, had breached worshippers’ trust.

“We understand there will be much emotion at this news, and we all share these feelings,” Hillsong said in a statement on its website.

“We acknowledge that change is needed. We have committed to an independent review of our governance structure and processes, understanding that this is a time of humble reflection.”

