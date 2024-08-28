Historic floods destroy family's memories of daughter killed at Sandy Hook

A group of homeowners in a Middlebury neighborhood is calling for federal assistance after last week’s devastating floods sent several feet of water into their basements, ruining some families most precious possessions.

“Most of our daughter’s things are gone. Over $50,000 of my husband’s instruments are gone. Our memories, our photos,” said Nelba Marquez-Greene. “I don’t know how my husband and I are going to recover from this.”

Marquez-Greene’s daughter, Ana Grace, was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting. She was 6 years old.

“[We lost] 23 years of our memories, and the six years of memories we had with our daughter,” she said.

The family was on vacation last week when they saw reports of the heavy rainfall and resulting floods that devastated parts of western Connecticut.

“Some dear friends were able to come in [to the house] on Monday, and when they came in, they walked into devastation,” she said.

Four feet of water filled her basement and ruined memories of her late daughter, her husband’s music equipment, and more.

Now, several bins are piled in the living room. They are all that’s left of Ana Grace's belongings.

“What’s behind me are the few boxes that our neighbors were able to save and the memories of our daughter. What we have saved are in those boxes,” Marquez-Greene said.

More than 30 homes in the privately owned community were damaged, she said.

Gabriel Goja was in his basement with his wife and two young children when water came rushing in.

The family moved to the community just six weeks ago.

“The flood, it was up to my chest. Destroyed the whole basement. It was just so much water coming in at once that we had no chance of saving anything,” Goja said. “Our wedding photos are gone, baby photos.”

Marquez-Greene gathered with her neighbors on Wednesday to discuss what to do. Since the development is privately owned, their options are limited.

“I want to give great respect to people who’ve lost family members and their whole homes are gone. I certainly don’t want to make it seem like I’ve suffered the most. But on behalf of the homeowners of Middlebury who are in my boat right now, we need help, and we need help right away,” Marquez-Greene added. “The taxpaying residents of Connecticut deserve more than to find out when there’s a once in a millennium storm, that they are not protected.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) visited the neighborhood Wednesday and said he’ll push for federal assistance.

“What we can do is provide for immediate relief from FEMA right now,” Blumenthal said. “Help should be available. We’re gonna fight for it.”