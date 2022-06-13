2022 U.S. Open: History of major tournaments at The Country Club in Brookline originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One of golf's most historic courses -- The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. -- is ready to play host to the 122nd U.S. Open this week.

The Country Club is one of the five charter clubs in the USGA and has been the site of the U.S. Open four times (including this year) and the Ryder Cup once. It's also hosted many U.S. Amateur tournaments for men's and women's players.

Here's a recap of major tournaments played in Brookline heading into this week's U.S. Open.

2013 U.S. Amateur

Matt Fitzgerald has enjoyed a solid professional career after winning the U.S. Amateur the last time it was played in Brookline nine years ago. He has seven professional victories and his best finish in a major came last month at the PGA Championship, where he placed T-5th.

1999 Ryder Cup

The last Ryder Cup of the 20th century is one of the most famous tournaments in the sport's history.

The United States team, which featured golfers such as Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in the history of the Ryder Cup with a stunning Sunday finish, capped off by Justin Leonard's dramatic winning putt on the 17th hole.

1995 U.S. Women's Amateur

American golfer Kellie Kuehne defeated Australia's Anne-Marie Knight by three strokes.

1988 U.S. Open

The most recent U.S. Open at The Country Club was played in 1988, and it also was the 75th anniversary of Francis Ouimet's historic victory in Brookline in 1913.

Curtis Strange outlasted Nick Faldo in an exciting 18-hole playoff to claim his first major championship. Strange returned to the tournament in 1989 and successfully defended his U.S. Open title. He's one of eight golfers who've won this event in consecutive years.

1982 U.S. Amateur

Jay Sigel had a decent career as a professional golfer, but his win at The Country Club in 1982 didn't propel him to success in major championships. He played in 18 of them and missed the cut 11 times.

1963 U.S. Open

The U.S. Open returned to the Country Club for the 50th anniversary of Francis Ouimet's amazing win in 1913. The action in 1963 was fittingly spectacular as Julius Boros won the tournament in an 18-hole playoff against Jacky Cupit and the legendary Arnold Palmer.

Boros' winning score of plus-9 is the highest at the U.S. Open since the end of World War II in 1945.

1957 U.S. Amateur

In addition to claiming victory at the U.S. Amateur at The Country Club, Hillman Robbins also was part of American-winning teams at the Americas Cup in 1956 and 1958 and the Walker Cup in 1957.

1941 U.S. Women's Amateur

Betty Hicks Newell defeated fellow American Helen Sigel by four strokes.

1934 U.S. Amateur

Victorious golfer Lawson Little is the only player to win the U.S. Amateur at The Country Club and go on to win the U.S. Open later in his career. He did so in 1940, defeating golf legend Gene Sarazen in a playoff.

1922 U.S. Amateur

Jess Sweetser won the second-ever men's U.S. Amateur tournament at this course. Four years after this 1922 victory, he became the first ever American-born golfer to win the British Amateur.

1913 U.S. Open

One of the most famous U.S. Open tournaments in history was 1913, when unknown amateur Francis Ouimet shocked the sport by winning the event in a playoff. Ouimet's historic triumph helped ignite a surge in popularity for golf in the United States.

1910 U.S. Amateur

William Fownes Jr. won the first ever men's U.S. Amateur played at The Country Club. He later served as the president of the USGA in 1926 and 1927.

His father, Henry Fownes, founded the Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania, which has hosted the U.S. Open nine times and will do so again in 2025.

1902 U.S. Women's Amateur

Genevieve Hecker defeated Louisa A. Wells by three strokes in the first major championship played at this historic club.

