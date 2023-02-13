Boston Business Journal

Hobby Lobby, Known for Conservative Politics, Headed to Patriot Place

By Grant Welker

Hobby Lobby

Patriot Place in Foxborough will welcome a retailer controversial for its conservative stances as a new major tenant.

Hobby Lobby will open a store at a vacant lot at Patriot Place’s South Marketplace, between a Bed, Bath & Beyond and the Patriots’ practice facility on the south end of Gillette Stadium. It is scheduled to open next year, adding to Boston-area locations in Braintree and Framingham, along with another in Attleboro.

