‘Hocus Pocus' cast members coming to Salem for 30th anniversary celebration

Members of the cast of the Disney Halloween classic "Hocus Pocus" are coming to Salem, Massachusetts, this weekend for a celebration of the film's 30th anniversary.

Omri Katz, who played Max Dennison, Thora Birch, who played Dani Dennison, Vinessa Shaw, who played Allison, and Jason Marsden, who played Binx the cat, will all be in the Witch City for a pair events.

The first event is a Halloween Costume Bash at Bit Bar on Friday. The event is 21-plus, and runs from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets are $250, and attendees will get a chance to interact with the actors.

On Saturday, from noon to 7 p.m., the actors will hold a meet and greet and sign autographs on the Salem Common. This event is for all ages.

Shaw, Birch and Marsden announced the events in a video on Facebook earlier this week.

"This coming weekend, October 20th and 21st, where we gonna be?" asked Shaw. "Salem, Massachusetts!"

"This is not a joke... this is serious," she said.

"And then the 21st, we're going to be in the Salem Common, signing autographs, taking pictures," Shaw said.

"And then taking a little tour down memory lane," added Birch.

"We love you and we want to see you on the 20th and 21st," Shaw said.

"If you guys are interested in hanging out with us awesome people, go to itsjustabunchofhalloween.com, our website. We are going to be partying like crazy on Friday night," Marsden said.

"And we're dressing up," Shaw said. "We're going to be in costume with you."

"Hocus Pocus" was released in 1993, and many of its most iconic scenes were filmed in Salem. From the dance party at Old Town Hall to the flashback from Pioneer Village, there is plenty of local flavor in the film.