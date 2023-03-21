Ashford

Connecticut's Hole in the Wall Gang Camp Rebuilds After Fire

The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp in Ashford held a grand opening for its newly rebuilt creative complex on Tuesday, more than two years after a fire destroyed the original building.

By Siobhan McGirl

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp in Ashford held a grand opening for its newly rebuilt creative complex on Tuesday, more than two years after a fire destroyed the original building.

"Our community rallied to our sides and today I stand before you filled with gratitude," said Jimmy Canton, CEO of the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp.

The fast-moving fire destroyed multiple buildings at the camp including the main building and a smaller adjacent one. Crews were able to save the camp's dining hall and infirmary area.

Investigators later said the fire at the camp was not intentionally set or criminal in nature.

After the fire, the Newman's Own Foundation, Travelers, and the Travelers Championship collectively donated $2 million to help the camp rebuild.

In total, more than 4,500 people donated to support the rebuild.

The new building is built on the same footprint as the old complex. It features many of the same spaces including arts and crafts, woodshop and cooking. The complex also features an expanded camp store, a dedicated area for parents and caregivers, a quiet sensory room and a deck for outdoor programming, all designed for diverse needs.

“Imagining that we would rebuild better after losing something so beloved was hard to imagine," said Canton. “The first steps in that space are going to start refilling those walls with the same unforgettable, healing memories."

The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp was founded by actor Paul Newman in 1988. It is a camp that provides a true summer camp experience for seriously ill children and provides programs for their families.

The camp serves 20,000 kids and their families each year.

