Hollywood's awards season dates, and how they've been affected by the wildfires

Hollywood’s awards season has all but come to a rare halt as the wildfires continue to disrupt life and work in the Los Angeles area. There are near daily updates from the Hollywood guilds and organizations that put on awards shows as the industry navigates the ongoing crisis.

Here’s an overview of the major upcoming awards shows, from the Oscars to the Grammys, including updated dates for nominations.

Producers Guild and Writers Guild award nominations

Postponed, no new dates announced

The Writers Guild of America nominations were to be announced Jan. 8, a date that was pushed to Jan. 13 and then postponed indefinitely. The Producers Guild of America nominations for feature films were to be announced on Jan. 10, which was pushed to Jan. 12 and then postponed to an unspecified date this week.

Academy Award nominations

Jan. 23

The Oscar nominations have been twice-delayed — they were initially slated for Jan. 17, then Jan. 19, before being delayed again. The delay in the announcement accommodates an extended voting deadline, as many Academy members have been affected by the wildfires.

The nominations will be announced via a “virtual presentation,” eschewing press on site.

Critics Choice Awards

Jan. 26

Originally slated for Jan. 12, the awards were set to take place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, only miles from the Pacific Palisades neighborhood where fire was raging.

The awards will be broadcast live on E!, hosted by Chelsea Handler.

Grammy Awards

Feb. 2

By virtue of announcing their nominations back in November, the Grammys’ schedule has largely been unaffected by the wildfires. Some auxiliary events have been canceled, though — Universal Music Group nixed all related events, including its Artist Showcase and after-party, saying it would redirect those resources to wildfire recovery aid.

The Grammys will be broadcast live on CBS; a host has yet to be announced.

Producers and Directors Guild awards

Feb. 8

These are two separate awards shows. Both untelevised shows are still set to be held in Los Angeles on the same night. The winner of the PGA’s Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures has six times in the past seven years gone on to win the best picture Oscar. Over the past two decades, the winner of the DGA award has nearly always also triumphed at the Oscars.

Writers Guild awards

Feb. 15

The Writers Guild of America gives awards to adapted and original feature film screenplays, which often align with Oscar nominees and winners, documentaries and television shows and films. It’s an untelevised event.

BAFTAs

Feb. 16

The British Academy Film Awards — officially called the EE BAFTA Film Awards — are Britain’s equivalent of Hollywood’s Academy Awards. Nominations will be announced Jan. 15, a date that has been unaffected by the fires (while the awards are in London, nominees come from all over and even many British celebrities call LA home.)

Airing on BBC in the U.K. and BritBox in North America, David Tennant will host.

Spirit Awards

Feb. 22

The Film Independent Spirit Awards spotlight films made for budgets of $30 million or less, meaning some years it lines up with the Oscar frontrunners (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”) and other years (“Oppenheimer”) it doesn’t.

The show streams on YouTube, and will be hosted by Aidy Bryant.

SAG Awards

Feb. 23

The actors guild went ahead with announcing nominees, though pivoted to a press release instead of a live announcement in the early days of the fires. The SAG Awards are arguably the most telling Oscar forecast there is. Their picks don’t always align exactly with those of the film academy, but they often come very close to mirroring them. The last three best ensemble winners — “Oppenheimer,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “CODA” — all went on to win best picture at the Academy Awards.

The show will stream live on Netflix, hosted by Kristen Bell.

Academy Awards

March 2

The marquee event and capper of Hollywood’s awards season will proceed as scheduled from Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre, which was briefly imperiled by the quickly extinguished Sunset Fire. The film academy did delay the Scientific and Technical Awards from Feb. 18 (a rescheduled date has not been announced) and canceled altogether its annual nominees luncheon, an untelevised mainstay of the social calendar known for its mingling and “class photo.”

The Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC, hosted by Conan O’Brien.