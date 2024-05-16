Crimes and Courts

2 suspects charged with home invasion, burglary after standoff in Connecticut

State police have arrested two suspects in a home invasion and burglary in Woodstock that led to evacuations and road closures.

State troopers responded to Woodstock Road in Woodstock just before noon on Wednesday after a bystander saw two men who were carrying baseball bats approach a residence and go through a window and into the second-floor apartment.

They met with a woman, who said no one else was inside, but then let them know that three other people were inside, state police said.

She said two men came through a side window and had a baseball bat and a handgun.

State troopers attempted to have the three people come out of the house.

They said Reuben Field, 39, of Putnam, came out of the residence and after several hours and was taken into custody.

Hours later, Mark Racine, 37, of Willington, came out through a window, ran toward the trees and was taken into custody, state police said.

Troopers determined that Field and Racine had traveled to the residence in a stolen motor vehicle.

Field and Racine have been charged with home invasion, burglary in the first degree, larceny of a motor vehicle and interfering with an officer/resisting.

Bond has been set at $100,000. They are due in Danielson Superior Court on Thursday.

