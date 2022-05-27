Rhode Island

Home That Inspired ‘The Conjuring' Sells for More Than $1.5M

The 18th century home in Burrillville sold Thursday for far higher than the $1.2 million asking price

The Rhode Island farmhouse that inspired the 2013 horror movie “The Conjuring” occurred has been sold to a Boston developer who plans to keep it open to the public. The Boston Globe reports that the 18th-century home in Burrillville sold Thursday for over $1.5 million. The asking price was $1.2 million. Buyer Jacqueline Nuñez calls it a personal purchase. Nuñez plans to continue the paranormal business started by the previous owners. That includes allowing paranormal investigations and day tours. The movie wasn’t filmed at the home but was based on the experiences of a family that lived there in the 1970s.

