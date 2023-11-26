Homebuyers are increasingly getting cold feet, but not in Boston

Mortgage rates remain high, but not high enough to bring down home costs. It’s enough to cause more buyers to back out of purchase contracts than at any point in at least six years.
Nationally, 17% of homes under contract fell through in October, according to Redfin, which called that rate the highest since it began tracking the statistic in 2017.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal