Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas Tests Positive for COVID-19

Mayorkas is fully vaccinated

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a U.S.-Mexico High Level Security Dialogue at the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Mexico City.
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Tuesday.

“Secretary Mayorkas tested positive this morning for the COVID-19 virus after taking a test as part of routine pre-travel protocols," DHS spokeswoman Marsha Espinosa said Tuesday. "Secretary Mayorkas is experiencing only mild congestion; he is fully vaccinated and will isolate and work at home per CDC protocols and medical advice. Contact tracing is underway.”

Mayorkas is a former federal prosecutor who previously served as a senior DHS official.

He was confirmed as secretary by the Senate in February.

