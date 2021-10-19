Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas Tests Positive for COVID-19

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Tuesday.

“Secretary Mayorkas tested positive this morning for the COVID-19 virus after taking a test as part of routine pre-travel protocols," DHS spokeswoman Marsha Espinosa said Tuesday. "Secretary Mayorkas is experiencing only mild congestion; he is fully vaccinated and will isolate and work at home per CDC protocols and medical advice. Contact tracing is underway.”

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Mayorkas is a former federal prosecutor who previously served as a senior DHS official.

He was confirmed as secretary by the Senate in February.

This is a developing story