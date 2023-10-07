Homeland Security to visit Massachusetts to assess migrant situation in the state

The Biden administration announced on Friday night that they would be sending a team to Massachusetts to assess the immigration situation in the bay state.

According to reports from the Boston Globe, a spokesperson for the administration said a team from the Department of Homeland Security will assess the current migrant situation and identify ways to improve efficiencies and maximize our support for communities that are addressing the needs of migrants.”

This after Massachusetts representative Jake Auchincloss asked Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to “see with their own eyes that this is not a sustainable scenario.”, according to the Globe.

“Our administration welcomes the opportunity to show officials from the Department of Homeland Security the extremely challenging situation we are facing here in Massachusetts and discuss much-needed federal support.” said a spokesperson for Governor Healey.

The Biden administration in a major policy pivot waived more than two dozen federal laws to allow quick construction of about 20 extra miles to the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border in the Rio Grande Valley in Texas.

During his 2020 Democratic campaign, President Joe Biden had promised that not "another foot of wall" would be built during his administration.

Once in office in January 2021, Biden issued a proclamation to end construction of the wall, which had been a top priority for former President Donald Trump as part of that Republican's effort to block illegal entries into the United States.

Biden said at that time that "building a massive wall that spans the entire southern border is not a serious policy solution."