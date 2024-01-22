Homemade Bone Broth Recipe

**Yields 2-3 quarts**

INGREDIENTS:

2lbs +/- beef oxtail

2 lbs +/- beef marrow bone

1 large yellow onion, halved

2 large shallots, halved

1x 4” piece of ginger root, halved

1 entire head of garlic, halved

2 whole Star Anise, toasted

1/2 tsp Clove, toasted

3 Cardamom Pods

1 TBS black peppercorn

1 cinnamon stick

1 bay leaf

1 TBS coriander seeds

3 TBS soy sauce (+/- to taste)

3 TBS fish sauce (+/- to taste)

1 Lime, Juiced (+/- to taste)

PREPARATION:

Preheat your oven broiler and position the top rack about 4” from the oven’s top broiling coils. On a large sheet pan, arrange the beef oxtail, marrow bone, onion, shallots, ginger and garlic. Broil on the top rack for about 4 minutes. Pull from the oven, flip all ingredients over and broil for an additional 4 minutes. While the bones and aromatics roast, preheat a pan on medium high heat on your stove top. In a dry pan, add star anise, clove, cardamom, peppercorn, cinnamon, bay and coriander seeds. Toast 2-3 minutes, agitating pan frequently. Remove from heat when the spices release an aroma. Remove the bones and aromatics from the oven and carefully remove and discard the onion, garlic, and shallot’s papery exterior. Place all broiled ingredients into a slow cooker along with the toasted spices and completely cover with water. Set the slow cooker on low heat and simmer for 14 hours. After the mixture has simmered for 14 hours, carefully strain the mixture through a chinois or fine mesh strainer and compost the bones and aromatics. Chill and remove the fat layer that solidifies on the top. Return the liquid to a pot, warm and season to taste with soy sauce, fish sauce and lime juice. Freeze until ready to use.

Some ingredients that we love to add to our hot bone broth are thinly shaved strip steak, baby Bok choy, clear glass noodle, maitake mushrooms, shredded radish, zoodles, fried eggs, tofu, bean sprouts, hoisin sauce, lime juice, & chili sauce. Get creative and have fun!