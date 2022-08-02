1 Dead, 2 Injured in Hartford, Conn. Shooting

One person has died and two others are injured after a shooting in Hartford late Monday night.

Officers responded to the intersection of Brook Street and Winter Street shortly before 11 p.m. after getting two ShotSpotter notifications.

When police arrived, they said two shooting victims were found on Winter Street. One of the victims was unresponsive at the scene, they added.

Officers began life-saving measures until EMS arrived. The man was transported to the hospital where he later died. Authorities have identified the man as 23-year-old Brian Evans, of Hartford.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The second victim, who is described as a man in his 30s, was also transported to the hospital where investigators said he is in stable condition.

While still at the scene, police said a third victim, identified as a man in his 20s, arrived privately to an area hospital with a gunshot wound. He is currently listed in critical condition.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.