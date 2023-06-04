Waterbury

Homicide Investigation Underway in Waterbury, Conn.

A 26-year-old man has died after a shooting in Waterbury early Sunday morning and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Officers were called to North Main Street at Division Street around 5 a.m. after getting a report of shots fired.

When police arrived to the area, they said they found an unoccupied vehicle in the road and evidence of shots fired.

Investigators later determined that a victim was transported to Saint Mary's Hospital.

The victim, identified as 26-year-old Akeem Campbell, of Waterbury, was being treated for a gunshot wound and he later died of his injuries.

The major crimes detectives are investigating the death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPD Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or through the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.

