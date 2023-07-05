Waterbury

Woman shot, killed in Waterbury, Connecticut

NBC Universal, Inc.

A homicide investigation is underway in Waterbury on Wednesday morning.

Police responded to Hillside Avenue at Kellogg Street around 4:30 a.m. after getting a report of someone who was unresponsive.

Authorities said the woman was later determined to have been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman's identity has not been released.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The Waterbury Police Department Major Crimes detectives are actively investigating the woman's death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WPD Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or through the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us