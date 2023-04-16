Man Who Went to Hartford, Conn. Police and Said He Stabbed Girlfriend Charged With Murder: PD

Hartford police have charged a man with the murder of his girlfriend and said he walked into the police station over the weekend and told them he had stabbed her.

Police said 52-year-old Pedro Grajalez, of Hartford, went to the police station at 3:22 p.m. Sunday, approached officers at the front desk and said he had just stabbed his girlfriend and she was in a vehicle parked in front of the police department.

Officers detained the man and rushed to the vehicle,

where they found 57-year-old Nilda Rivera, of New Britain, unresponsive and injured.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Officers treated her until EMS arrived and Rivera was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where she died, police said.

Police said the incident happened on Murphy Road.

Grajalez was charged with the murder. Bond was initially set at $1.5 million and was raised to $3 million.

This was the city's sixth homicide this year, police noted that the number of overall violent crimes in Hartford are down from this point last year.

"There will be a summer action plan. There always is. Last year, due to the homicides and due to the shootings. we did take a lot of people into custody for the shootings. We believe a lot of those people were very violent offenders. We’d like to think that is the reason for the homicides and shootings being lower this year," Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said.

Grajalez is due back in court on May. 15.