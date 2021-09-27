High School Student Shot and Killed in Hartford, Conn.

Police have identified a 16-year-old Weaver High School student who was shot and killed in Hartford early Monday morning.

Officers responded to Martin Street around 1:10 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter activation and found 16-year-old Waldemar Santiago, on the street. They immediately applied lifesaving measures until firefighters and EMS arrived.

Santiago was transported to Saint Francis Hospital, where he later died, authorities said.

Police said they believe Santiago was outside on the sidewalk and the shots came from a vehicle.

Based on the investigation so far, authorities said Santiago was clearly targeted and this was not a random act of violence.

Hartford Public School officials said Santiago was in ninth grade at Weaver High School. They said the district's crisis response team has been alerted and additional counselors and school social workers are at the school to support students today.

A woman who said she is the teen's aunt spoke to NBC Connecticut.

"Well, he was very energetic. He had a smile of gold. And, you know, just like any other teenager, he loved to be surrounded with friends and loved ones. And you know, this is not the way for young men to go. It's just not," said Karolina Pagan.

Pagan also said that something needs to be done to deal with violence in the city.

"We need to do better. We need to do better. These young kids are not getting to sprout out to young, you know, grown men. Kids are being left without brothers, fathers. You know, moms are left without sons, aunts without nephews. This is so sad," she added.

This homicide marks the 28th homicide of the year in Hartford.

Anyone with information can contact police at (860) 722-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.