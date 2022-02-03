Hopkinton Police Ask for Public's Help to ID Driver in Hit-and-Run

Police in Hopkinton, Mass. are trying to identify a driver who hit a pedestrian then left the man lying in the street last month.

Hopkinton police said the crash happened on Jan. 22 on East Main Street, near Ray Street, sometime between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. The driver left the victim lying in the street, according to police.

That victim was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center for treatment. He was wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt at the time of the crash.

Police released surveillance images of what they called a "vehicle of interest," and say they identified the vehicle, but no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing. The Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the Crime Scene Services Section and State Police detectives were called in to assist.

Anyone with information on the case or may have home surveillance of the area is asked to contact Detective Benjamin Stickney at bstickney@hopkintonpd.org or by phone at 508-497-3401 ext.1273.