Unusual ‘jogger' holds up traffic in Connecticut town

By Angela Fortuna

Glastonbury Police

A Connecticut police department is bringing a new definition to the phrase "horsing around."

Police officers in Glastonbury had an interesting day on Wednesday after encountering an early-morning jogger - but it's not the kind you'd expect.

A horse was captured on video jogging on Hebron Avenue and causing some delays for drivers.

The police department said the horse was safely returned home and remains in stable condition.

