Hospitalizations Continue to Decline, Nearly 33,000 COVID-19 Cases Reported in Conn.

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations are continuing to decline as nearly 33,000 cases are reported on Saturday.

There were 35 fewer patients hospitalized with COVID-19 since yesterday. A total of 1,301 patients are currently hospitalized, according to new numbers released by the state on Saturday.

An additional 573 cases of coronavirus have been reported since yesterday, which brings the total in the state to 32,984.

There were also 58 more deaths reported. The death toll now stands at 2,932.

An additional 3,028 people have been tested for coronavirus since yesterday and a total of 123,569 people in Connecticut have been tested.

Here is a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by county:

Fairfield County: 13,030 with 1,017 deaths

Hartford County: 7,105 with 901 deaths

Litchfield County: 1,142 with 105 deaths

Middlesex County: 789 with 114 deaths

New Haven County: 9,091 with 686 deaths

New London County: 775 with 54 deaths

Tolland County: 540 with 46 deaths

Windham County: 266 with 6 deaths

Pending Address Verification: 246 with 3 deaths

Saturday continues the state's rolling average of hospitalization declines past the 14-day goal set by Gov. Lamont and his team.

On Friday, Lamont unveiled guidelines businesses must follow as they begin to reopen on May 20.

The four sectors of business that will be allowed to open on May 20 are restaurants, personal services, retail, and offices.

One type of business that won't be included in the May 20 date is gyms.

On Thursday, Lamont detailed the criteria that the state is looking at concerning public health and data surrounding coronavirus cases in the state.

The seven criteria to begin the reopening process are: