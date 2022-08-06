FIRST ALERT: Hot and Humid Weekend, Chance of PM Storms Saturday and Sunday

It’s a hot and humid weekend. Our storms Friday brought some damage, and the theme is we’ll keep watching daily pop up showers and storms from now through the second half of next week.

New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management described it as "a significant town-wide weather event."

Make sure you stay cool again and you take it easy on outdoor activities Saturday and Sunday. If you’re packing up for the beach, our coastal communities remain with highs in the upper 80s to 90s, with a hotter heat index ranging in the mid-90s.

If you’re seeking relief from this heat wave, a stronger cold front pushes through by Tuesday, enhancing a new risk of showers and thunderstorms with it from Monday to Tuesday but also a drop in temperatures.

A wetter pattern now takes over New England and we see the chance for showers and storms during the next six days!

Heat and humidity interact with a new cold front arriving late Monday that will produce showers into Tuesday through Thursday. This will allow for our temperatures to drop from Tuesday on, and we’ll finally see the lower 80s as high temperatures again take place for several days.

Our expectation is to see more seasonable highs lasting from Tuesday into the beginning of next weekend.