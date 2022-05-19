Ongoing Investigation at Conn. Business Involves Chemicals: Source

Multiple local and federal agencies are conducting an ongoing investigation at a company in Old Saybrook.

Investigators have been at LabDirect at 6 Center Road since Wednesday afternoon, according to Police Chief Michael Spera. He would not say what police are investigating. The business is closed, he said.

Spera said there is no threat to the public.

The investigation centers around chemicals at the property, according to a source close to the investigation.

Other businesses in the area are closed during the investigation, the source said.

State police say their bomb squad is at the scene assisting the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms at the scene.

An ATF spokesperson told NBC Connecticut their agents at the scene investigate firearms dealers and entities that sell chemicals that could potentially be used in explosives.

An NBC Connecticut crew at the scene heard what appeared to be two controlled explosions on the property just before 9 a.m.

Center Road remains closed Thursday morning.

LabDirect is a biochemical supplier that provides hard-to-find chemicals and reagents for independent researchers and chemists, according to the company's website.

When reached for comment, LabDirect's owner, Richard Carboni, said he couldn't provide any details on the investigation but did address the ongoing situation.

"…we have always and are currently cooperating fully with all relevant authorities to try to resolve any issues, and that there is no hazard to public safety," Carboni said.