Windows Found in Lake After House Explodes in Amherst, NH

A house exploded Friday morning in Amherst, New Hampshire, leaving it completely destroyed.

Fire crews responded shortly before 9:30 a.m. to the home on Clark Avenue.

"I was just out here working on the deck and I just heard a big explosion," said witness Stephen Smith.

"Out of nowhere, it was just a big explosion. It blew out the front of the house," added Matthew Benoit, who was working on the top deck of a house nearby. "Shook the whole house over here, and then that fire got so hot so fast ... I could feel it over here. It was sweltering hot in minutes."

Contractors were at the house at the time of the incident. One suffered burns to his arms and was taken to a Boston hospital, where he is in stable condition, according to the New Hampshire Fire Marshal's Office.

Aerial video from the scene shows only the charred remains of the building, which appears to have been almost flattened by the blast.

The house was under construction, officials said. Crews were working to protect other buildings in the area from the fire that followed the explosion.

Windows from the home were found in nearby Baboosic Lake.