Iowa

House Fire Kills 4 Children, Injures 2 Others in Iowa

Although the cause of the fire is being investigated, foul play isn't suspected

FILE
Getty Images

A house fire left four children dead and two people injured early Wednesday in northern Iowa.

Mason City firefighters were called to the fire about 5 a.m. in an older home in a neighborhood near the city's downtown.

Crews who arrived could see flames in the first and second floors of the house, according to a news release from the Mason City Fire Department.

The four children killed were identified as John Michael Mcluer, 12; Odin Thor Mcluer, 10; Drako Mcluer, 6; and Phenix Mcluer, 3.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The fire department said John Michael Mcluer, 55, and Ravan Dawn Mcluer, 11, suffered burns and were treated at a hospital.

The cause of the fire hadn't been determined but the fire department said foul play wasn't suspected.

Mason City is a community of about 27,000 people. It is in northern Iowa, 110 miles (177 kilometers) north of Des Moines.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Iowafire
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us