politics

House Oversight Chair Questions $1.3 Million in Payments to Hunter Biden and Relatives

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said he had national security concerns about the payments to the president's son, brother and daughter-in-law.

By Dareh Gregorian | NBC News

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster - FILE

The Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee published a memo Thursday alleging that Hunter Biden and at least two relatives were paid $1.3 million from an associate of the president's son who had links to a Chinese energy company.

They are alleged to have been paid after the associate, Rob Walker, was wired $3 million in March 2017 from a Chinese energy company affiliated with another company that Biden had been doing business with. The recipients of the $1.3 million in payments were Biden, his uncle James Biden and Hallie Biden, the widow of Hunter's brother Beau Biden, Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), said.

"It is unclear what services were provided to obtain this exorbitant amount of money," Comer said.

While the $3 million figure and the payments to Hunter Biden were reported almost a year ago, Comer's memorandum highlighted what the committee described as "new evidence" obtained from a subpoena of Walker's bank records — two payments totaling $35,000 to Hallie Biden in 2017.

A lawyer for Hunter Biden did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and a representative for James Biden declined to comment. An attempt to reach Hallie Biden for comment was unsuccessful.

politicsHOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVESHunter Biden
