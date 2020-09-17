Hoverboards

Hoverboard-Riding Dentist Sentenced to 12 Years for Medicaid Fraud

Seth Lookhart was convicted of Medicaid fraud and other crimes after video of his hoverboard stunt went viral

Stock photo of an open jail door
Getty Images

An Anchorage dentist captured on video extracting a patient's tooth as he rode a hoverboard was sentenced to 12 years for Medicaid fraud and other crimes, NBC News reports.

U.S. & World

coronavirus Sep 16

Trump Contradicts CDC Director on COVID-19 Vaccine Timeline

hurricane sally 15 hours ago

Not Over Yet: Gulf Coast Braces for 2nd Round of Flooding in Sally's Wake

Seth Lookhart's antics "darn near killed some people," Alaska Superior Court Judge Michael Wolverton said at sentencing Monday. "And then, after that, you bragged about it in your texts."

The 2016 hoverboard stunt, which took place as Lookhart performed a tooth extraction on a sedated patient, preceded a wider probe of his practices.

The 35-year-old dentist was convicted in January of more than 40 counts, including "unlawful dental acts," reckless endangerment and Medicaid fraud. Evidence presented at trial showed other patients were left unattended while sedated, had breathing and heart complications and in some cases nearly died.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

HoverboardsAlaskadentistmedicaid
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us