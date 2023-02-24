How a Local Nonprofit Brings Internationally Acclaimed Artists to Boston

Meet the Celebrity Series of Boston. The nonprofit performing arts organization brings some of the best internationally acclaimed artists and emerging talent to Boston.

Their diverse lineup of performances invites communities and artists to engage in live music, experience the arts and leave feeling inspired and enriched. This includes free and low-cost concerts in the greater Boston area.

