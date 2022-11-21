How a Local Online Business Is Shaking Up the Sober Scene One Mocktail At a Time

Get the fun and flavor of a cocktail without the hangover. Katie Manning, the founder of Sobrailte, is on a mission to destigmatize sober culture and “shift the American binge drinking landscape.”

During the pandemic, she entered a time of self-healing where she looked at her relationship with alcohol. She found a love and passion for mocktails and wanted to share them with the world.

Manning launched Boston’s first alcohol-free bottle shop online offering zero-proof spirits. She quickly learned that there is a hunger for this shift in our culture and she hopes to expand to a brick and mortar in the city.

Watch above for a fall mocktail recipe.

