How Bailey Zappe is approaching QB competition with Mac Jones originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bill Belichick's recent comments about the New England Patriots' quarterback situation implied there will be a competition at camp this summer.

"Everybody will get a chance to play," Belichick said at the NFL owners meetings when asked whether Mac Jones will compete with Bailey Zappe. "Every position. Everybody will get a chance to play. Everybody who's on our roster, if they earn the opportunity to play based on what they do in practice and all that, then they'll get an opportunity to play."

If Zappe does get the chance to compete for the starting job, he'll be ready.

"If my opportunity presents itself, I'm going to take full advantage of it," Zappe told reporters at a youth football clinic in Newport, Rhode Island. "I'm going to do everything I can to help the team win.

"That's really all I can say from that standpoint. That's Coach Belichick's decision, whatever he decides. But if the opportunity presents itself, I'm going to be ready and take advantage of it."

Bailey Zappe spoke today between drills as the @PatsFoundation held a youth football clinic at Naval Station Newport. He was asked by @NBC10_Joe about his mindset entering OTA’a and competing at quarterback. pic.twitter.com/VB1Lz7tRsf — Bob Socci (@BobSocci) April 12, 2023

Zappe impressed after Jones went down with a high-ankle sprain in Week 3 and backup Brian Hoyer suffered a concussion in Week 4. He led the Patriots to victories in his two starts against the Cleveland Browns and the Detroit Lions before he and Jones both struggled in a blowout loss at home to the Chicago Bears.

Belichick has been unwilling to commit to Jones since the conclusion of the 2022 campaign. According to ProFootballTalk, the Patriots head coach has even made Jones available for trade during the offseason.

Jones and Zappe currently are the only two QBs on the Patriots' roster. That could change later this month during the 2023 NFL Draft, which begins April 27.