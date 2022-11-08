How Beacon Hill Books & Cafe's Mascot Pops Off The ‘Paige' Intriguing Young Readers

It all started as a squirrel sitting on a stack of books at the new Beacon Hill Books & Cafe and is now an adorable children's book called Paige of Beacon Hill.

The book tells the story of Paige, a squirrel who lives in the five-story bookstore located in the Beacon Hill area of Boston, and the journey she goes on once the building goes under construction.

The store itself is different in a lot of ways, drawing lines of people to come to see the colorful store and hear about its mascot.

Store owner Melissa Fetter said she had the idea to bring Paige's story to life. "That was my vision of what would capture the feeling of this neighborhood, the nearby public garden with all the squirrels running around."

She decided that the only option was, of course, through a book. So, Fetter reached out to children's book author and Illustrator, Sarah Brannen, to see if she would be willing to help her bring this fantastical story to fruition. She did.

In hopes of creating a truly immersive experience for young readers, Fetter also wanted to create a real-life replica of Paige's home -- her cupboard -- that customers could see when they come into the store, and experience Paige's point of view.

So, children's book author and illustrator Brian Lies jumped in. He has always worked closely with Brannen and volunteered to try out a new skill set, creating small objects by hand.

To create Paige's cupboard, Lies harvested grapevines from his backyard to create her bed, Duxbury pebbles make up the stones of her chimney, and over 50 objects in the home are handmade.

There are even a few little local references to Boston in it such as a miniature Citgo sign and a tiny box of Mike's Pastries.

You can only purchase "Paige of Beacon Hill" at Beacon Hills Books & Cafe located at 71 Charles Street in Boston. For more, visit: Beacon Hill Books & Cafe (bhbooks.com)