How Bruins' Ullmark, Swayman Just Made NHL History

How Ullmark and Swayman made NHL history by winning Jennings Trophy originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

A couple Boston Bruins players could win some of the NHL's major end-of-the-season awards over the next few months, and two of them have already won one of the notable trophies.

Bruins goaltenders Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman officially wrapped up the William M. Jennings Trophy after Thursday night's 5-4 win over the rival Montreal Canadiens in the regular season finale.

The Jennings Trophy is awarded annually to the goaltenders who play a minimum of 25 games for the team allowing the fewest goals during the regular season. The Bruins allowed just 177 goals over 82 games -- 36 fewer than the Carolina Hurricanes in second place.

Boston also made history this season by becoming the first team ever to have a goalie win 40-plus games and another goalie win 20-plus games. A couple netminders have come close.

The @NHLBruins tandem of Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman achieved a first-of-its-kind feat en route to winning the 2022-23 William M. Jennings Trophy.#NHLStats: https://t.co/uZOCJsTxb4 #NHLAwards pic.twitter.com/rMwISEpwG6 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 14, 2023

Ullmark went 40-6-1 with a 1.89 GAA and a .938 save percentage. He became the seventh goalie in league history to lead all players in those three stats, which are commonly referred to as the goalie triple crown. Swayman posted a 24-6-4 record with a 2.27 GAA and a .920 save percentage.

It was a special regular season in Boston for many reasons, and goaltending should be at the top of the list.