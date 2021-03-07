How Celtics' Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Fared in NBA 3-Point Contest

How Tatum, Brown fared in thrilling NBA 3-Point Contest originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Before going head-to-head in the 2021 NBA All-Star Game, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown tried to channel their inner Larry Bird in the 3-Point Contest.

Unfortunately, they ran into the Stephen Curry buzzsaw.

The Boston Celtics teammates hit the court at State Farm Arena in Atlanta for their first 3-Point Contest appearances, taking on a loaded field that included Curry, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine and Utah Jazz teammates Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley.

Celtics fans didn't have to wait long to see Brown and Tatum, who were the contest's first two participants.

While Brown failed to make it out of the first round with 17 points (and a run-in with the middle rack), Tatum put up 25 to advance to Round 2 along with Curry and Conley.

Jaylen Brown trying for the And-1 in the #MtnDew3PT contest 🤣 pic.twitter.com/XfbcOZIRXt — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 8, 2021

Tatum was locked in for round 1 🔒 pic.twitter.com/GQlmlROllk — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 8, 2021

Neither Celtic was a match for Curry, who set the first round on fire with 31 points.

ROUND 1 RESULTS

Jaylen Brown 17 Jayson Tatum 25 Zach LaVine 22 Mike Conley 28 Donovan Mitchell 22 Stephen Curry 31

Tatum went cold in the final round, matching Brown's first-round total with 17. Conley ensured Tatum wouldn't win by putting up 27.

Conley puts up 27 in the final round 👀#MtnDew3pt pic.twitter.com/6I5kQrlLi4 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 8, 2021

Then it was the Curry show.

The Golden State Warriors star had a flair for the dramatic, going 4-for-5 on his final rack to finish with 28 and steal the crown from Conley.

Steph always CLUTCH 🎯



He wins the 2021 #MtnDew3pt contest pic.twitter.com/1bNMZGWFNT — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 8, 2021

ROUND 2 RESULTS

Jayson Tatum 17 Mike Conley 27 Stephen Curry 28

This is Curry's second 3-Point Contest victory, as he proved why he's one of the greatest shooters of all time with a clutch performance.

The good news for Tatum (23) and Brown (24) is they have plenty of basketball ahead of them, so perhaps we'll see them get revenge in a future 3-Point Contest one day.

The Celtics teammates will be opponents in the All-Star Game as well, with Tatum starting for Team Durant and Brown coming off the bench for Team LeBron.